Khichdi Actress Richa Bhadra Reveals She Left Acting because She was Asked to 'Compromise'
Richa Bhadra, who is best known for portraying Chakki on popular television show Khichdi revealed that constant body-shaming and casting couch made her stay away from the world of Showbiz. Recently in an interview, she said that it was mindful decision to quit acting and stay away from the limelight.
"After marriage, I was auditioning at a couple of places and I was asked to compromise. I came across a casting director who said, “Keep me happy and I will give you work.” He wanted to meet me at a hotel when I suggested meeting him at a coffee shop," Richa told Timesofindia.com
"That was the end to all my aspirations which I had in the industry. I didn’t want to ruin the image which I had built as a child actor," she added.
She also said that being born and brought up in a guarded Gujarati family, her family didn't want her to expose or romance on-screen. Hence, she denied taking up new projects.
Richa also fought with the issues of body shaming when show makers asked her to either lose weight or do roles of a fat girl. "I have constantly been told, “Oh you are too chubby!” This is how I am, this is my body structure. Often I have been offered roles of a ‘fat girl’ as per the script’s demand. I don’t want that tag. I have been told to lose weight if I want to act. I don’t want to lose weight only to be a part of the industry." said Richa.
Richa became a household name for playing the role of Chakki, a kid in the show Khichdi. The show also had actors like Supriya Pathak as Hansa, Rajeev Mehta as Praful and Anang Desai as Babuji. Apart from this, she was also a part of Baa Bahu aur Baby and Mrs. Tendulkar.
Currently, Richa is enjoying marital bliss with her husband and works with him in the corporate sector.
