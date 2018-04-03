English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Khichdi' Makers Recreate Canals Of Venice In Vasai For Parekh Family
Khichdi, a cult comedy show during the early 2000s, is set to make a comeback with the original cast
Image: Youtube/ A still from Khichdi
The makers of "Khichdi" were disappointed at not making it to Venice for a shooting schedule, but were determined not to change the storyline. Producer JD Majethia says they have "recreated the magnificent city in Vasai" and hopes it will do justice to the scene.
Khichdi, a cult comedy show during the early 2000s, is set to make a comeback with the original cast; Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai and Rajeev Mehta. The show is about the Parekh family. The makers of the show wanted to shoot a special sequence where the Parekh family enjoys a gondola ride on the Venice canal.
"We are very disappointed that the shoot could not take place in Venice due to a time crunch and a tedious logistics process," Majethia said in a statement. To recreate the canals of Venice, a special set was built inside a studio in Vasai.
"But nevertheless, we have recreated the magnificent city in Vasai which will surely do justice to the scene. Viewers will now witness another crazy adventure of the Parekh family," he added. The show will be back on the small screen from April 14. It will air on Star Plus.
Also Watch
Khichdi, a cult comedy show during the early 2000s, is set to make a comeback with the original cast; Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai and Rajeev Mehta. The show is about the Parekh family. The makers of the show wanted to shoot a special sequence where the Parekh family enjoys a gondola ride on the Venice canal.
"We are very disappointed that the shoot could not take place in Venice due to a time crunch and a tedious logistics process," Majethia said in a statement. To recreate the canals of Venice, a special set was built inside a studio in Vasai.
"But nevertheless, we have recreated the magnificent city in Vasai which will surely do justice to the scene. Viewers will now witness another crazy adventure of the Parekh family," he added. The show will be back on the small screen from April 14. It will air on Star Plus.
Also Watch
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Soha Ali Khan, Rana Daggubati's Films To Be Screened At New York Indian Film Festival
- Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- OnePlus 6 Teaser is Out: Here's All We Know About The Next 'Flagship Killer'
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches