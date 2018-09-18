English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khiladi Can't: Watch Akshay Kumar Fail Miserably at Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga Challenge
Akshay Kumar cannot thread a needle. This video proves it.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Gold. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Excel Entertainment)
Akshay Kumar, who can jump buildings and fight 10 people on screen without getting hit even once, cannot thread a needle.
Yes, you read that right. The 51-year-old actor, who was one of the most notable action heroes in the ‘90s, failed to thread a needle, when challenged to do so by Varun Dhawan.
Varun and Anushka Sharma, as part of the last leg of their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga’s promotions, took to social media on Monday to give a unique challenge to their fans and superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.
They implored all to send videos of them threading a needle within 10 seconds. Varun nominated Akshay. Anushka, meanwhile, nominated SRK for the challenge.
Though Shah Rukh is yet to respond, Akshay tweeted a video of him unsuccessfully trying to complete the challenge.
Nominating Sachin Tendulkar to take it, Akshay wrote, “जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt.”
Check out the video:
While throwing open the challenge, Anushka shared a video of her and Varun asking people to try out the fun activity. She tweeted, “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic).”
Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film will release on September 28.
जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे 😬— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2018
Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/IkAoDrQCFt
While throwing open the challenge, Anushka shared a video of her and Varun asking people to try out the fun activity. She tweeted, “Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone. So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic).”
Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone.— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 17, 2018
So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/ZuYdEaHjRO
Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film will release on September 28.
