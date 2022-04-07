Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson Great Dad But ‘Not the Guy’ For Her

American entrepreneur and reality television star Khloe Kardashian shared her current opinion of former partner Tristan Thompson in a recent interview. Ahead of her new reality show The Kardashians which will star her sisters and mother Kris Jenner, the 37-year-old talked about Thompson who cheated on her. The NBA player fathered another child while the couple was still together. Khloe dealt with Thompson’s infidelity in 2018, just a day before the couple welcomed their daughter, True.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Khloe said, “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time." However, Khloe added, “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

Advertisement

Talking about the 31-year-old athlete, Khloe said, “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me." Khloe also added that she and her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie aspire to have blissfulness in a relationship. “We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe," Khloe told Good Morning America.

However, even after the news of Thompson’s cheating reached Khloe, the entrepreneur decided to keep the relationship going for the sake of her daughter. But the on-again, the off-again relationship came to an end in June last year. New information came to light in December 2021 when a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed Thompson had fathered her baby. Thompson did not immediately confirm the paternity, but he did admit to having a sexual relationship with Nichols while dating Khloe. The NBA player later confirmed that he fathered Nichols’ son, Theo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.