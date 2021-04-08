Khloe Kardashian Clarifies on Controversy Over Deleted Bikini Pic

A photo of Khloe Kardashian in a leopard print bikini has been gone viral on social media. After the unfiltered and untouched picture was out, a lot of attempt was made by Khloe’s team to get it off social media. Now, in a new video, the reality TV star explains that she has every right to get her unflattering picture removed from online platforms.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she writes in her statement, revealing that she has been on the receiving end of comments such as “Khloe is the fat sister" and “Khloe is the ugly sister."

Khloe said that people underestimate the impact such criticism has on her because of her privilege. She urged everyone to acknowledge that she is only ‘human’.

“Oh but who cares how she feels because she grew up in a life of privilege. She’s also on a reality show so she signed up for all of this. I’m of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human. I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes. But I’m not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me,” she wrote.

Check out her full post here.

Khloe’s honest confession about body image issues has been getting love from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, among others.

