Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash for Putting Daughter True Thompson in Pink Toy Bentley
Khloe Kardashian shared a video of True Thompson riding a pink-coloured Bentley, which invited backlash from netizens.
Image of Khloe Kardashian, courtesy of Instagram
Kardashians have been known to live life like real-life kings and queens. However, Khloe Kardashian found herself under the scanner of netizens for posting an image of her daughter inside a pink-coloured Bentley, which the little one can be seen driving around.
Kardashian posted a small video of True Thompson driving around in her toy Bentley car, which she received as a present last December. Sharing the video, Kardashian wrote, "I have so much fun with her."
While the video of True laughing away while she sat in the pink sparkly toy car is too precious, it also provided fodder for critics on social media. One user wrote, "Great, another kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad," while another one said, "Her car cost $2000 @saadanahmed96 it could pay for my electives😂 wish she could donate me one too!"
Acknowledging the backlash Khloe said (via pinkvilla.com), "Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy. No reason to be sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."
Khloe Kardashian also made headlines last month when the finale of Keeping Up with Kardashians aired. Kardashian threw light on her former partner Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Difference Between Avengers Endgame's 'Snap' and Spider-Man Far From Home's 'Blip' Explained
- Sara Ali Khan's Cute Photo with Brother Ibrahim in London Gives Major Sibling Goals
- 2019 Renault Duster Facelift Launched in India at Rs 8 Lakh
- Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]
- WATCH | Jadeja's Abilities Brings Him Into Conversation for NZ Semi: Kumble
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s