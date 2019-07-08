Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash for Putting Daughter True Thompson in Pink Toy Bentley

Khloe Kardashian shared a video of True Thompson riding a pink-coloured Bentley, which invited backlash from netizens.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash for Putting Daughter True Thompson in Pink Toy Bentley
Image of Khloe Kardashian, courtesy of Instagram
Kardashians have been known to live life like real-life kings and queens. However, Khloe Kardashian found herself under the scanner of netizens for posting an image of her daughter inside a pink-coloured Bentley, which the little one can be seen driving around.

Kardashian posted a small video of True Thompson driving around in her toy Bentley car, which she received as a present last December. Sharing the video, Kardashian wrote, "I have so much fun with her."

While the video of True laughing away while she sat in the pink sparkly toy car is too precious, it also provided fodder for critics on social media. One user wrote, "Great, another kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad," while another one said, "Her car cost $2000 @saadanahmed96 it could pay for my electives😂 wish she could donate me one too!"

View this post on Instagram

💘I have so much fun with her 💘

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Acknowledging the backlash Khloe said (via pinkvilla.com), "Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy. No reason to be sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."

Khloe Kardashian also made headlines last month when the finale of Keeping Up with Kardashians aired. Kardashian threw light on her former partner Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

