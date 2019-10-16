Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Khloe Kardashian Tagged 'Lunatic', 'Psycho' by Friend During Vacation Brawl

Khloe and Kourtney went on vacation along with friends Larsa Pippen, the Haqq twins, and Steph Shephard.

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Khloe Kardashian Tagged 'Lunatic', 'Psycho' by Friend During Vacation Brawl
Image of Khloe Kardashian, courtesy of Instagram

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has been branded a 'psycho' in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a clip of the episode, Khloe is called a lunatic and a psycho by an unidentified friend, after coming to blows during a vacation in Turks and Caicos earlier this year, reports goss.ie.

Khloe and Kourtney went on vacation along with friends Larsa Pippen, the Haqq twins, and Steph Shephard. During the holiday celebrations, Khloe appears to be in aggressive mood towards the rest of the group.

"Do you have a problem? If you do just say it," she is seen yelling.

A friend claps back: "You're acting like a lunatic coming in here like a pyscho."

Luckily, the friends patch things up quickly before it all gets worsened, and the group continues to enjoy their trip.

"This is exactly what a good girls' trip should be," Khloe says later.

In other news, Khloe and her sister Kim Kardashian slammed their mother Kris Jenner's 2019 Met Gala look.

During Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris showed daughters Kim and Khloe a sneak peek of her look for the 2019 camp-themed fashion event -- and they were not impressed, reports people.com.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Kris is hesitant to show pictures from her fitting.

"It's supposed to be campy and wild," she said. Think David Bowie.

Khloe, seen wearing a camel-coloured hoodie with jeans and large gold hoops, is seen taking her mother's phone and swiping through the series of photographs.

"I need to see this in person 'cause you don't want to have a big FUPA (fat upper pelvic area)," Khloe said.

She added: "I don't want you to have a FUPA. Look at this. What is this, and who do you think you are," she adds.

Kim said : "Honestly if I sent this to Kanye he might have a heart attack."

Afraid that her fashion designer son-in-law Kanye West would disapprove, Kris responded: "Don't send it to Kanye!"

Khloe said: "Thank god we saw these photos, Mom. This is an emergency, you're so lucky you showed us."

Kim, wearing a gray sweatshirt and matching shorts, makes a final dig: "We literally saved your life."

