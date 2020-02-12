Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Khloe Kardashian Tweets About Kourtney 'Ruining' Her Night at The Oscar's After Party

Khloe Kardashian tweeted a rather confusing post about sister Kourtney, which made fans wonder if the Kardashian sisters had a fight.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Khloe Kardashian Tweets About Kourtney 'Ruining' Her Night at The Oscar's After Party
Image: Instagram

The ever stylish Kardashian sisters had a great time at the Oscars' after party, hosted by singer couple Beyonce and her husband Jay Z. However, Khloe Kardashian tweeted a rather confusing post about sister Kourtney, which made fans wonder if the Kardashian sisters had had a fight.

In a Twitter post, Khloe wrote, "Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh"

She later tweeted, "Oh, Kourtney!"

Soon after the tweets were posted, fans got curious to know if the Kardashian sisters had had a tiff. Khloe, however remained tight-lipped, and did not divulge further on what exactly happened.

One user took to the comment section to ask Khole, “What happened?” Another person joked and tweeted, “Kourt ruins everything,” along with laughing emojis.

As for the Oscars’ after party, Khloe was seen stunning in a white high-slit, off-shoulder gown.

View this post on Instagram

Honey! I’m home! Beat: @styledbyhrush Hair: @cesar4styles

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Kourtney too looked gorgeous in a see-through halter neck and backless maxi dress.

Kylie Jenner opted for a Ralph and Russo gunmetal, purple dress. She revealed how she couldn't even sit with that but “it was worth it.”

View this post on Instagram

couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

She later slipped into a high-slit red dress and made her fans go wow.

View this post on Instagram

yes to the dress..@viviennewestwood

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kim Kardashian was all feathers, tassels and oyster as she made everyone drool over, in a white gown.

Well, we have to wait till the sisters spill the beans. However, we think it is just some inside joke among the sisters.

