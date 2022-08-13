Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: It's A Wrap for Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Starrer; See Post

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, who were working on Zoya Akhtar's next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, have wrapped the film on Friday. The movie marks Ananya and Siddhant's second collaboration after Gehraiyaan. On Friday evening, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who loves to keep his followers updated about his life, maintained the progression and he dropped the good news on his Instagram space. The candid picture posted by the actor features him hugging his co-stars. The adorable moment between the lead cast of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan left the netizens in awe. While sharing the post, Siddhant penned a note that read, “And It’s a wrap!”

Furthermore, he wrote, “We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious and a millennial mess. It’s a story about you and me, and we were just…A bunch of cool kids makin’ a film.” Following this, he thanked the cast and crew of the film in his caption.

“Thank you, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for the best filming experience ever. Hail!” he wrote and added: “Arjun Varain Singh (director) Our Captain! My brother! Thank you for showing this mad faith in us. You’ve been strong and vulnerable in a timed beauty of its own.” He continued: “My Co-stars and now friends for life, Ananya, Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. I’ve only grown working alongside you both. You guys are freakin’ beautiful!” See his post here:

Talking about the plot of the most awaited movie, it is a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai. Arjun Varain Singh will be making his directorial debut with this film.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be sharing the screen with Ishaan Khattar and Katrina Kaif in Phone Booth. Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Liger, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Adarsh Gourav, on the other hand, has only announced Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan as his upcoming project.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here