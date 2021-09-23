Khosla Ka Ghosla Turns 15: When Anupam Kher's Role Was Offered to Rishi Kapoor

Dibakar Banerjee’s Bollywood directorial debut Khosla Ka Ghosla that received the National Award for the Best Feature Film in 2006 turned 15 today on September 23. Starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey, the film revolved around a middle-class Delhi family whose land had been seized by a builder. However, all of the cast members were not the first choice of the director as Kher’s role of Khosla was initially offered to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Additionally, Pathak had auditioned for Irani’s role but ended up doing another crucial role.

Speaking to Film Companion in an earlier interview, writer Jaideep Sahni said, “Asif Iqbal’s character (Vinay Pathak) was written as a powerful character who would handhold the Khosla family and the audience through the twists and turns of the notorious real estate trade. But it was Boman as Khurana who took a major share of the cake. This, despite many wondering if a Mumbai-born Parsi man could do justice to the role of a Delhi-based property dealer. Boman, who was also shooting for Munna Bhai MBBS, said he was “determined to make it work” after so many people “raised their eyebrows” over his casting."

Moreover, the director also had his apprehensions about casting Irani as the main antagonist as he had an entirely different image of the character. “Boman was a little hesitant about doing Hindi films. And Dibakar had in his mind, a bigger pot-bellied Punjabi property agent in mind, which is not a wrong imagination from what was on paper," Jaideep added.

Kher however had a major role to play off-screen as he took it upon him to keep the morale high amid all the struggles they faced.

“This film was made while enduring a lot. We were thrown out of the hotel, there was a taxi strike, limited resources and the Delhi heat. I knew if the team gets scattered, the morale would run low and the team would disintegrate. So I would keep them involved, play games, take them out for dinners. I needed to go beyond my role of an actor,” Kher told Film Companion earlier.

However, all their struggles paid off as the film went on to become a cult classic. Khosla Ka Ghosla was also remade in Tamil as Poi Solla Porom and in Kannada as Rame Gowda Vs. Krishna Reddy (2010).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here