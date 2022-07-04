CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Khuda Haafiz 2 Makers Apologise For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Make Changes In Film's Song

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Will Hit Theatres On July 8 (Photo: Twitter)

The statement further revealed that considering the sentiments of all people, the lyrics of the song have been changed from 'Haq Hussain' to 'Junoon Hai'.

Chirag Sehgal

The makers of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 issued a statement on Monday apologising for hurting religious sentiments. The filmmakers have extended an apology towards the members of the Shia community, who recently expressed disappointment over the song ‘Haq Hussain’.

Issuing the statement, the makers apologised and mentioned how objections to the song ‘Haq Hussain’ were raised by a few people. It further added that there was no intention to hurt anybody’s sentiments. “We the makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha take cognizance of the concerns expressed by a few people of the Shia community and sincerely apologise for the fact that elements of the song ‘Haq Hussain’ have unintentionally hurt their sentiments. Objections were raised by a few people of the community for the word ‘Hussain’ and the use of zanjeer,” the statement read.

first published:July 04, 2022, 17:53 IST