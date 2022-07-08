Khuda Haafiz 2 Review: Faruk Kabir, Vidyut Jammwal Take Film Quite a Few Notches Higher

Khuda Haafiz, when it had released back in 2020, was perceived well by the audience. Such was the reception that not just a part two of the film was thought out, but the franchise was also taken from OTT to the big screens, with the part 2 hitting theatres today. While Khuda Haafiz showed Vidyut Jammwal’s character Sameer go to any extent to save Nargis, this time it is their child who has been kidnapped, and as can be expected, he goes ruthless and unrestrained here.

The story begins from the crack that has come in Sameer and Nargis’ (played by Shivaleeka Oberoi) life after the latter was rescued and brought back. She is haunted by nightmares, and this has also worsened her relationship with Sameer and the couple seek therapy. Things get better after the two welcome a new member into the family- a girl named Nandini. But, as fate would have it, the little one gets kidnapped one day as she was returning from school. Will Sameer be able to bring her back?

Khuda Haafiz Chapter II does not hold back on anything. Like Vidyut’s character, the film gets ruthless in its treatment of problems. Gore abounds, and the film portrays things as it is, without any effort to sugarcoat the issues. So, do not expect a comfortable watch when yopu go for the film- it is made to make you uncomfortable and think where we are headed. The first half especially would leave a deep mark as you see it. The second half is where the action starts.

One of the best parts about Khuda Haafiz as a franchise is the storyline. In most films featuring Vidyut Jammwal, one of the most skilled action heroes of the country, we see how action takes the front seat and often, the storyline goes for a toss or the makers start to focus more on action hero Vidyut rather than Vidyut the actor, and we do not see the complete package that this man has to offer. Khuda Haafiz had served the perfect opportunity for the actor to show that he is a skilled actor as well. He is no trained martial artist here- Vidyut plays a layman who gets beaten up, battered but gets up with love and revenge fueling him. His transformation into a ruthless man does not seem out of the blue. He does not ooze confidence as the action sequences start, and that is where the film gets better and truer to its portrayal of Sameer’s character.

Shivaleeka Oberoi too gives a good performance. She is playing a woman trying to get out of trauma, who is hit by another trauma while recovering. The character is difficult to play, but she gives an earnest performance. The person who is stealing the show here is Sheeba Chaddha as Thakur. She is a woman of few words, but has a menacing aura that she carries with ease. You can feel her radiate fear, and that’s not something easy to achieve on screen, but she makes it look like a cakewalk. Rajesh Tailang is impactful in the brief role that he has. We just wish Dibyendu Bhattacharya had more part, but he aces the brief part that he is given, even with minimal dialogues!

Faruk Kabir is the man who handles many things in the film. The script is his, and he shows his hold over it with the direction. While you know what is going to happen by the end, when Sameer leaves for Egypt, you still want to see it. The pace falters a bit, but not so much as to hamper the film overall. The music deserves special mention and all the songs are very well placed, and well timed. The cinematography is also good. While how Egypt has been captured is brilliant, it is the Kasaiwada part of the film that looks especially tough, but very well executed.

Overall, if you have loved Khuda Haafiz and want to see Vidyut the actor, this film is for you. Quickly go for a recap before you watch Chapter II, and be prepared to be shaken after you see the film.

