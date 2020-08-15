Khuda Haafiz Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal Is A Lone Warrior In This Action Flick

Khuda Haafiz

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Ahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit

Director: Faruk Kabir

Set during the global economic crisis of 2008 when millions lost their jobs and looked for stop gap arrangements, Khuda Hafiz features a Lucknow family that faces the most harrowing time for no fault of theirs.

Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis Choudhary (Shivaleeka Oberoi) are newly married but fate would take the wife to a country called Noman where she gets kidnapped. She, somehow, manages to make one last call to Sameer, who sets out in her pursuit.

As Jammwal fans would like, he readily begins throwing punches around without thinking much of the consequences. It’s not a bad decision on director Faruk Kabir’s part because Jammwal is really good at it. In fact, it’s tough to beat his energy in hand to hand combat scenes, like we have seen in the Commando series. However, Khuda Hafiz has enough stress on romance between the lead pair and that is where he is abandoned by his colleagues.

There are a couple of scenes in the beginning where Jammwal gives a glimpse of his latent potential, but Khuda Hafiz keeps oscillating between many emotions. For example, Jammwal’s scared self at the Indian embassy in Noman tries its best to set up the tone, but forced change of plots and faulty accents never let the film soar high.

Thankfully, Jammwal gets to kick some backs, otherwise it would have been really tedious to sympathise with this rescue mission.

As a famous cricket commentator would put it, Khuda Hafiz is a serious case of ‘bits and pieces’ film. The focus is on Jammwal’s martial arts skills and there is nothing to look beyond that, even if he really puts his heart and soul into it.

I know it’s tough for Nargis in a foreign land, but it’s even tougher for us to bear Annu Kapoor’s put on accent. May she return safely, but I wouldn’t want us to pay for it.

Khuda Hafiz is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar now.

Rating: 1.5/5