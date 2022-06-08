Khuda Hafiz 2 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal Is Ready to Rage War in Search of His Daughter; Watch

The trailer of the sequel of Khuda Hafiz is here. Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi returns back as the husband and wife, ready to get back their happily ever after post their hardships. Now, a new challenge awaits them, this time for their daughter.

The trailer shows Vidyut and Shivaleeka’s characters trying to get back to normalcy after everything they had been through. During this process, they feel that welcoming a new member in their lives might make it better. So, they adopt a girl, Nandini. However, one day she gts kidnapped on her way back from school, and Vidyut Jammwal takes it upon himself to get her back home safely. Check out the trailer here:

As can be expected from the franchise, the film is high on both emotional and action quotients. It also boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Sheeba Chaddha, Divyendu Bhattachaya, Dan Husain and Rukshar Rehman amongst others.

Vidyut says, “After the success of Khuda Haafiz, we were asked by viewers if there are happy endings. We pondered on it and realised that the society must also undergo a test. We thought about the aftermath of the events in the first chapter and what it meant for Sameer and Nargis. That’s how we arrived on the second chapter. Its trailer shows glimpses of how challenging and brutal it can be to pass the test of love.”

Shivaleeka Oberoi says, “Every love story comes with an ‘Agni Pariksha’. Part one was about Sameer and Nargis’ finding each other again despite all odds. But will love withstand the new challenges? This is one test of love I can’t wait to showcase on the big screen.”

Filmmaker Faruk Kabir says, “I’m overwhelmed with the release of the much-awaited trailer of our film Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha. We are truly grateful for the love that our first film Khuda Haafiz has been showered with. It’s amazing to have viewers curious about the fate of Sameer and Nargis in the second chapter.”

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha will release in theatres on the 8th of July.

