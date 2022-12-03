Khushalii Kumar Risks Wardrobe Malfunction As She Rides Scooty In Bold Outfit; Watch

Actress Khushalii Kumar, who made her acting debut with Dhokha: Round D Corner, was seen having a fun time in Goa. Likely shooting an upcoming project, the actress was seen dressed in a bold golden outfit with thigh-high slits featuring in the pants. In the video, shared by her on Instagram, Khushalii was seen riding a scooter around the shoot location with each.

While it appeared like she was having a ball between shoots, Khushalii was risking a wardrobe malfunction with the outfit. Sharing the video, Khushalii wrote, “#learningisfun #goadiaries #myfirstride."

Check out the video below:

The video recived mixed reactions from social media users. “Stunning," wrote one while “Living the dream," added another. However, some trolled her for her outfit. “Well nice try but aise kapde pehan ke car chalani chahiye scooter nahi," a comment read. “Perfect dress code for driving but don’t go to public woith that dress," added another.

Khushalii Kumar made her onscreen debut in 2015 with a music video titled Mainu Ishq Da. Over the years, she has also appeared in other music videos like Highway Star, Raat Kamaal Hai, Mere Papa and Ek Yaad Purani. And now, she is making her debut as a lead actor in a suspense thriller, Dhokha Round D Corner.

Despite being born to late music mogul Gulshan Kumar who founded T-Series, Khushalii says that her journey to make it big in the film industry has not been a cakewalk. While she acknowledges the “privilege” of being a part of an illustrious family and having producer Bhushan Kumar as her brother, she had to go through her own share of hurdles. Khushalii reveals that her audition tapes used to be sent to filmmakers and production houses by keeping her identity under wraps.

