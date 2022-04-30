Khushboo to Divya Bharti, Female Leads Who Debuted With Venkatesh. Know More

Venkatesh, affectionately known as the ‘Victory’ hero of Tollywood, is one of the few stars who reinvented themselves by performing a variety of roles in Telugu films. He made an indelible impression on the crowd.

Surprisingly, the 61-year-old superstar has co-starred in several debutant actresses’ maiden Tollywood films. These actresses went on to become household names in the film industry across the region. Let’s look at a few of the names.

Khushboo

On this day (August 14, 1986), Venkatesh Daggubati’s debut film, Kaliyuga Pandavulu, was released in theatres. The film was directed by K Raghavendra Rao and starred Khushbu Sundar as the lead. Both Khushboo and Venkatesh made their debuts in the flick. Last year the film completed 35 years.

Divya Bharti

Bobbili Raja, directed by Venkatesh and starring Divya Bharti, is the best film of the 1990s. It was Bharti’s debut film, and it was well-received by audiences. It remains a fan favourite to this day. Raja and Rani’s love tale will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Venkatesh’s chemistry with Bharti, as well as his memorable phrase Ayyo Ayyo Ayyayyo was the most iconic. The actor was also nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress-Telugu.

Tabu

Tabu, a versatile performer who started her career in 1991 with the Telugu film Coolie No.1, debuted with Venkatesh. The film celebrated its 30th-anniversary last year. She wrote an emotional post for the crew to commemorate her three decades in the Indian film industry.

Katrina Kaif

While Katrina Kaif had her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Boom, she made her Telugu cinema debut alongside South star Venkatesh in Malliswari. While Kat was still a newbie, she earned a big payout of Rs. 7.5 million, the highest-paid figure among south actresses at the time.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta made her Tollywood debut opposite Venkatesh in Premante Idera. She then appeared in Mahesh Babu’s debut Telugu film, Rajkumarudu. She portrayed Shailaja, the female lead, while Venkatesh portrayed Murali. The film was a romantic story helmed by Jayanth C. Paranjee and financed by Burugupalli Siva Rama Krishna and K. Ashok Kumar.

