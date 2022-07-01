Khushbu Clears Fake News About Death of Actress Meena's Husband; Know More

Vidyasagar, the husband of senior Telugu actress Meena, died in a private hospital on Tuesday evening at the age of 48. There were various news reports surrounding his death. In the meantime, actress-politician Khushbu cleared the fake news surrounding the death, saying that he died due to Covid:19.

Veteran actress Meena’s husband was diagnosed with Covid 3 months ago, causing much damage to his lungs. Khushbu asked the media to not spread false news about his death and create any unnecessary fear among the public.

The actress also said that he was heartbroken after hearing the news. She took the time to mention that Vidyasagar was suffering from lung issues for a long time. The fake news surrounding the issue says that the death was caused by inhaling a germ that had spread from pigeon droppings.

Doctors advised Vidyasagar to get a lung transplant a few weeks ago. According to sources, it was only conceivable for brain-dead patients, and finding a donor was difficult due to the long waiting list. Doctors then attempted to treat his ailment with drugs, but they were unsuccessful.

Several South Indian film industry luminaries, including Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Sarath Kumar, and others, expressed their sorrow. Sarath Kumar, a veteran actor, offered his sympathies to the family on Twitter. He shared a family photo of Vidyasagar with his wife and children.

With the photo, Sarath wrote, “It was shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family may his soul rest in peace.”

Actress Meena got married in the year 2009. Her marriage was arranged, and the couple soon had a daughter named Nainika who has acted in many Tamil movies.

