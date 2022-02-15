Khushbu Sundar Calls Kavin a Star; Here's How Akash Vani Actor Reacted

Akash Vani, starring actors Kavin and Reba John, is among the new web series streaming on the newly launched OTT platform Aha Tamil. During the launch event of Aha Tamil, Kavin was praised by actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar and a video of the moment is doing rounds on Twitter. Khusbu told him, “You are already a star.” Kavin also came across the video and said that he is “still in shock.”

Khusbu extended her wishes to the Akash Vani team. She said that the series is looking very promising and entertaining.

Wishing the best to you Kavin. #AkashVaani is looking very promising and entertaining. Congrats to you and the entire team. ❤👍🤗 @Kavin_m_0431 https://t.co/QsPFO5AGcq— KhushbuSundar or NakhatKhan (@khushsundar) February 11, 2022

After getting praise multiple times from Khushbu, Kavin said, “This day can’t be better.”

Thanks a lot mam 🙏🏼🤗♥️ @khushsundar This day can't be better 🙏🏼 https://t.co/hz4L7PshQ2— Kavin (@Kavin_m_0431) February 11, 2022

Kavin was a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in 2019. Though he did not win the show, he managed to win the hearts of many. He is best known for essaying the lead role in the popular Saravanan Meenatchi serial. Last year, he starred in a Tamil horror thriller film Lift, written and directed by Vineeth Varaprasad, on Disney+Hotstar. The film received positive reviews from critics. Now, Kavin is a lead actor in the Aha Tami web series Akash Vani.

The story of the 7-episode web series Akash Vani revolves around a divorced couple, Akash And Vani. They used to be the celebrated couple back in their College. Now, fate throws them into a situation that demands the sour couple to act like the love birds they used to be. The series will show whether they will be able to feign the chemistry they had in the past or fortuitously rekindle the love embedded within their heart.

Producer and distributor Allu Aravind had on February 11 launched the Tamil version of the Aha OTT app in Chennai. It offers shows, movies, and originals in the Tamil language. The launch event was attended by a host of Tamil film personalities including RB Choudary, Kalaipuli S. Thanu, actress Khushbu, director K Bhagyaraj, actor Jayram Ravi among others.

