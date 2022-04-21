Khushbu Sundar Encourages Women To Speak Out Against Problems They Face

Popular Kollywood actor and politician Khushbu Sundar recently grabbed the headlines with her latest interview. Khushboo, who is currently directing the serial Meera on the Colors Tamil channel, shared her thoughts and opinions in one of her recent interviews.

When Khushbu was asked about working in multiple fields at the same time as an actress, producer, screenwriter, and politician, Khushboo said, “Multitasking is one of my favourite things. I like to do multiple jobs at once. My husband Sundar C and I had a lot of thoughts of nothing being impossible. As far as women are concerned, there is more emphasis. There are plenty of female producers.”

Sharing her opinion on the small screen and films, Khushbu said, “Similarly, if an actress comes to the small screen, they criticise her and say the market in cinema is gone. But the big actors are in the cinema and on the small screen too. So, there is not much difference left between the two screens anymore.”

“Today the youth thinks that they have to achieve success soon. It can only be achieved with a little patience, responsibility, and courage.”

Encouraging women to speak out loud, Khushboo said, “In many places, it is the men who cause women to go unrecognised. Facing problems at home, many women do not talk about it outside. But problems can only be solved by speaking out boldly without hesitation or fear,” Khushboo added.

Khushbu has said that the Meera serial reflects her opinion.

The 51-year-old was a leading actor in the 90s and now plays supporting roles in the movies. She began her acting career as a child artist and featured in Bollywood films like Kaalia, Naseeb, Laawaris, Dard Ka Rishta, and Bemisal.

Khushbu was recently seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s family entertainer Annaatthe. The film was helmed by Siruthai Siva. Besides being an actress, Khushboo is a politician, film producer, and television presenter.

