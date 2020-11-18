Khushbu Sundar Escapes Unhurt After Her Car was Hit by Tanker, Actress Shares Pics of Rammed Vehicle

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt after she met with an accident this morning. The accident happened at Ayyanarkoil on the Chennai – Trichy National Highway when she was travelling to Cuddalore district to participate in a "Vetri Vel Yatra" (Victorious Spear March) when her car was hit by a tanker, the actress informed on Twitter.

"Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen," she tweeted, along with two photos of her damaged car.

In a separate tweet, Sundar emphasised that it was the tanker that hit her car and not the other way, adding that the police are investigating the matter. "Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play," she wrote.

Soon after, fans and well-wishers flooded her Twitter timeline praying and enquiring about Sundar's health. Thanking them, she quoted the lyrics of Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai Jung Hai from the film Meri Jung.

"Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai"

For the unversed, Sundar was travelling to be a part of the one month 'Vetri Vel Yatra' procession the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP had planned to hold to invoke Hindu God Lord Murugan. The Yatra was to start on November 6 and conclude on December 6 covering the six abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu.