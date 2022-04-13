Khushbu Sundar Gets Nostalgic Over 31 Years of Tamil Film Chinna Thambi

Veteran Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar on April 12 shared a few photos with a nostalgic message to commemorate 31 years of the release of 1991 film Chinna Thambi. Sharing a few photos with the lead characters of the movie, she wrote, “Unbelievable! It’s been 31 year since this gem was released. Every moment is so fresh in our minds. We wanted to make a good movie, #PVasu sir created a history. #PrabhuSir was like never before, innocent at its best, she tweeted with hashtags like #ChinnaThambi31years #Magical #Surreal #Memorable #foreveretched.”

Filmmaker P Vasu’s epic movie Chinna Thambi is one of the most successful movies in Khushbu’s career. The romantic drama, which released in 1991 starred Prabhu as the male lead opposite Khushbu. The cast of the movie also included Manorama, Radha Ravi, Uday Prakash, Rajeshkumar and Goundamani in pivotal roles. The music of the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film was later remade in Kannada as Ramachaari (1991), Telugu as Chanti (1992) and in Hindi as Anari (1993).

The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and witnessed a 100-day run in over 45 screens across Tamil Nadu, according to reports. The story of the film revolved around the romantic relationship between an educated girl from the landlord family and an innocent village lad. This film is also considered as one of the important Tamil films in Ilaiyaraaja’s career because of its chartbuster songs.

The actress turned politician, Khushbu has given many hit films in Tamil and Telugu languages in her career spanning over three decades. Her hit Tamil films include Rickshaw Mama, Jathi Malli, Irattai Roja and Paththini among others.

Khushbu is married to famous filmmaker Sundar C and the couple recently celebrated 22nd marriage anniversary. The actress was recently in news for her phenomenal transformation. She lost around 20 kilograms and shared her photos of before and after the weight loss journey. Her remarkable transformation left her fans awestruck and many even asked for weight loss tips from her.

