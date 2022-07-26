Khushbu Sundar’s Befitting Reply to Troll Receives Applause

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar has lost 20 kilos and feels at her healthiest best. She shared an update regarding this on Twitter and posted some pictures on Instagram recently. A user passed a nasty comment regarding this transformation.

This user asked why Khushbu had undergone plastic surgery to become slim. Khushbu also gave it back to the troll in style and wrote has this user paid for plastic surgery? Khushbu further replied that this follower should feel ashamed for writing such things.

From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tbho2TRBxE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 5, 2021

The befitting response given by Khushbu received a lot of applause from fans. One user wrote that even if Khushbu has gone through plastic surgery, how does it bother anyone? According to this user, everyone has the right to do things which don’t cause harm to society. Others also chimed in to support the Chamundi actress. They wrote that it was extremely hard to get in shape. Some people only know how to comment negatively.

Another user wrote that earlier, fans used to take inspiration from Khushbu for fitness. Now they will be encouraged to follow her for fitness. One user also referred to her as actress Hansika Motwani’s sister. Other followers wrote that they will be inspired by a similar fat loss journey due to Khushbu.

Khushbu’s colleagues also supported her. Actress and singer Aparna Balamurali depicted her admiration for Khushbu. Actress and anchor Dhivyadharshini called Kalki actress wonder woman. Nutritionist Divya Sathyaraj called Khushbu a rockstar. Actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir commented beautifully.

Besides this physical transformation what made Khushbu dominate headlines for some time is the film Pattampoochi. Pattampoochi was released on June 24 and was a box office failure.

