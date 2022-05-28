Khushbu Sundar's Daughter Completes Acting Course From Film School In London

Tamil actor-politician Khushbu Sundar is a prominent name in the South Film Industry. Khushbu made her debut with the Rajinikanth-starrer Dharmathin Thalaivan. She established herself as a leading actor in the film industry and went on to star in many hit films alongside top actors during the 1990s.

Khushbu married filmmaker Sundar C after falling in love while working on the film Murai Maaman. Khushbu has two daughters with Sundar C. She has an impressive presence on social media and regularly posts about her daughters.

My little baby is all of 18 today. Feels like It was only ystrdy when i held you for the first time in my hands. A tiny bundle,chunky eyes smiling at me with a dimple. You will alwz be my bommai kutti,even when you turn 80. Be as you are for your are special. ❤ @AnanditaSundar pic.twitter.com/79MiqAnqt3 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 24, 2021

Recently, Khushbu revealed that her elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, completed her acting course at a prestigious acting school in London. Khushbu also stated that she wouldn’t be launching or recommending her daughter anywhere as Avantika wanted to succeed on her own.

“And BTW my elder one just finished her acting course with flying colors in one of the most prestigious acting schools in London. Her struggle starts now as she wants to make it on her own. So no, we won’t be launching her or recommending her anywhere. She needs your blessings,” read Khushbu’s tweet.

And BTW my elder one just finished her acting course with flying colors in one of the most prestigious acting school in London. Her struggle starts now as she wants to make it on her own. So no, we won't be launching her or recommending her anywhere. She needs your blessings 🙏🙏 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 27, 2022

Last year, Khushbu Sundar was in the news because of her impressive weight loss journey. Khushbu shared a before and after picture of her stunning transformation on Twitter. Khushbu revealed that she lost 20 kgs and was at her healthiest.

“From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I’m at my healthiest best. Look after urself, remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit, I know I have succeeded,” read Khushbu’s tweet.

From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tbho2TRBxE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 5, 2021

When several Twitter users asked her for some tips to lose weight, Sundar credited her transformation to a balanced diet combined with a rigorous workout.

