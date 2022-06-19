Khushi Kapoor Comes Home To Decked Up Room After The Archies Shoot, Gets Emotional; See Pics

Actress Khushi Kapoor is getting emotional after receiving a sweet surprise! The actress who is set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies returned to home after completing the shooting schedule for the film in Ooty. On coming back, the actress received a sweet surprise as her room was all decked with loads of pink flowers and balloons. The actress shared the pictures of the decorations and posted crying and heart emoticon as she got emotional on receiving a warm welcome.

The actress took to her Instagram Story and posted snaps of the gorgeous decoration in her room. We see it all coloured in hues of pink, adorned with a doll, fresh flowers and welcome balloons. It seemed straight out of a fairy tale. The second snap posted by Khushi saw her pooch as it sat or a table and adored the beautiful decoration in her room.

Today, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Khushi also posted an adorable throwback picture with her dad Boney Kapoor as she extended greetings on the special day. It sees Boney pecking a kiss on Khushi’s cheek as she hugs her back. Along with the snap, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my favourite person.”

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a collage of her pictures from the Ooty schedule and announced a wrap on The Archies, on Saturday. One can spot her co-stars Yuvraj Menda and Vendang Raina in the collage as well. Check out the picture here:

Earlier, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor had shared pictures from the Ooty schedule of The Archies. The series, which will release on Netflix, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The official statement of the announcement video read, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to have something for every generation.”

The series will release in 2023.

