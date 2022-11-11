Khushi Kapoor Didn’t Approve of Janhvi's Fashion Sense? Read To Know More

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, one of the most adorable sibling duos from B-town, keep winning our hearts with their endearing bond. The duo shares a strong friendship, which comes across well on their social media platforms or interviews. However, like every other sibling duo, the Kapoor sisters, too, have some cute little disagreements.

Their glamorous avatar often goes viral on social media. Recently, the sisters were seen at designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Both of them looked exceptional as they donned beautiful sarees.

In a conversation with IANS, Janhvi recently spoke about sisterhood and her relationship with Khushi. While we love the way the Dhadak actress dresses, Janhvi revealed that her sister did not always like her fashion sense.

Janhvi said, “It was very difficult for both of us to wear clothes from each other’s wardrobe. Every time we wore each other’s clothes it started a big war. Now because of our physique, we can not share our outfits and I don’t have enough clothes to wear. But now she is okay with how I am dressing, but I think a couple of months ago she hated it.”

Janhvi delivered an outstanding performance in her most recent OTT film, Good Luck Jerry, which made quite an impression among the audience. She received good reviews from critics and moviegoers alike for her acting in the film. In her latest stint Mili, her sincere performance as a nursing graduate surprised the audience. The Boney Kapoor production received positive reviews but didn’t perform well at the box office.

On the other hand, Khushi is now preparing to make her debut in Bollywood with her upcoming film, Zoya Akhtar-directorial The Archies. Her film will be available on Netflix.

