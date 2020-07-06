MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Khushi Kapoor Explores Her Passion for Acting in This Video from College

Khushi Kapoor has been undergoing professional training to become an actor at an acclaimed film school in the US.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 6, 2020, 8:27 AM IST
Khushi Kapoor is currently enrolled at the New York Film Academy and is undergoing professional training to be associated with movies as an actor. Even though every aspect of movie making excites the young one, acting for camera is something, Khushi admits, she would like to see herself pursue in the coming times.

Now, in a video featuring Khushi from her college days that has surfaced on social media, we can see how dedicated she is in learning the art and craft behind movies. In a student testimonial video, Khushi can be seen enjoying time on the sets as she discovers her love for acting and other related movie activities like working with crew and being a part of filmmaking process with the team.

"My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar," Khushi says in the video, while adding that acting for film and improv is what she likes studying at the university there.

Meanwhile, Khushi has been in India since March and is spending time bonding with her family, while also making funny videos with her sister Janhvi. Khushi had to return from abroad as the coronavirus threat became bigger in the US. As of now, all classes are being conducted online till the time Covid-19 threat abates.

Share this:
