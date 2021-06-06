Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Her 3 Tattoos in Sunkissed Selfie, See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi has taken social media by storm ever since she showed off her body tattoos in a recent pic. Khushi is seen flaunting her wide smile in a sunkissed picture as se plays with a flower and fixes her hair.

What caught everyone’s attention were the three tattoos on both her arms. One of Khushi’s tattoos is in the left hand, and another one is on the forearm. A small tattoo is on the lower side of the wrist in her right hand. Khushi picture in a deep V neckline summery dress is making fans go gaga over her beauty. Take a look.

As per a report, Khushi’s tattoos signify her family’s birthdays in Roman Numerals, while the other is her best friend’s name. The third tattoo is on her back which states, “Khud ki raah banao."

The younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, Khushi will also be seen acting in movies, her father had confirmed earlier.

About her debut film, Boney had earlier said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films."

