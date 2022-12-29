Khushi Flaunts Puzzle Tattoo With Half-Sister Anshula, Janhvi Calls Latter 'Sunshine, Backbone'

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, December 29. On this special day, her siblings and family members took to social media to share lovely wishes for her. Her half-sister Khushi Kapoor dropped a photo of both of them flaunting their puzzle tattoos. Khushi is Boney Kapoor’s daughter with Sridevi while Arjun and Anshula are the producer’s children from his previous marriage with Mona Suri.

Khushi took to her Instagram story section to share a photo where Anshula and she can be showing their tattoos. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite human. You complete me."

Take a look:

Anshula and Khushi got this tattoo done in 2021 and the former had taken to social media to share a photo of it. She had written, “Love you to pieces @khushi05k hehe 👯‍♀️ #Punny #CozWeFitTogether"

Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor also penned a sweet note for Anshula on her birthday. Sharing a picture with her half-sister, she wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone’s sunshine and backbone. I hope you get all the love and happiness that you give to the people in your life back X10000. You deserve the world. I love you more than you know!!! Favourite."

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Netflix film will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Besides them, it will also star Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, Delnaaz Irani, and Yuvraj Menda among others.

Janhvi on the other hand was last seen in the film Mili. She will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawal with Varun Dhawan.

