Khushi Kapoor Is All Things Pretty In This TikTok Clip

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister, Khushi Kapoor has maintained a low-profile but that hasn’t diminished her prominence. Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s youngest kid keeps appearing in endearing uploads shared by the Kapoor clan on social media.

Although Khushi’s Instagram account is private, she is quite active on the video-sharing app TikTok and keeps netizens engaged with her adorable videos.

Recently, the star kid gave a glimpse of her powder and paint session to her TikTok followers. In her latest upload, Khushi can be seen brushing some cosmetic while dubbing a make-up limerick that plays in the background.

As the video begins, we hear the dialogue, “For the people that say, ‘I don’t like to wear a lot of make-up’ or ‘That’s so much make-up, I could never wear that much’... Could you never wear this much or do you just not know how to do it? I’ll leave that there, just a question”.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor has been engaging in enjoyable activities with her quarantine partner Janhvi. As seen in images and videos going viral on social media platforms, the sisters are making merry by doing fun things to beat the lockdown blues away.

In one of the videos, earlier shared by the Dhadak actress on her Instagram story we saw Khushi turning hairstylist for elder sister. In the adorable clip, we saw Khushi straightening Janhvi’s hair as the latter is busy munching on one of her delightful treats.

Watch the video here:

Very recently, the sibling duo was seen bonding over the popular ‘Who is the most likely to’ game. As the sisters twinned for the challenge, they answered the questions rather amicably.

