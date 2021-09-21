Khushi Kapoor Just Shared Photos of Her 'Happy Place,' Check Them Out Here

Khushi Kapoor, the adored daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and actress Sridevi, makes a strong fashion statement when she sets her foot out. She is the ideal Gen Z go-to for fashion style. Whether it’s wearing cottage core to a wedding or resurrecting vintage style like in a recent shoot, Khushi has always advocated for creative and unusual style. This time, though, she has chosen a really chic and easygoing look. She offered everyone a glimpse at her happy spot in a series of new photographs on Monday, and it is already receiving a lot of love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Khushi took to her Instagram account to post a few photographs of herself at her ‘happy spot.’ We could see her smiling while posing for the camera in the first shot. Khushi is wearing a black sports bralette and a pale-yellow co-ord outfit.

She is also seen wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses while posing in front of a fuchsia auto rickshaw. The second shot shows a view of the ocean with palms. Khushi captioned the images, “my happy place."

Her picture was adored by many people including actor Siddhanth Kapoor, her aunt Maheep Kapoor and her cousin Shanaya Kapoor. Maheep wrote, “Very Pretty, My Khushii.”, while Siddhanth said, “Thank god really for this.”

Khushi has gotten a lot of attention from netizens after making her private social media account public. She is an active Instagrammer, and frequently delights her followers with candid photos and funny one-liners; the gorgeous girl understands just how to keep admirers and followers captivated by her Instagram feed.

Khushi recently uploaded some gorgeous images of herself on her social media accounts that left nearly everyone speechless. “Waiting for sweater weather,” she captioned the picture, dressed in a green pullover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Rumour has it that Khushi will follow in the footsteps of her older sister Janhvi Kapoor and break into the Bollywood industry. According to speculations, Khushi will make her debut with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in a Zoya Akhtar-directed Archie comics adaption.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here