Khushi Kapoor Looks Like a Fairy in Latest Instagram Post

Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is quite a star on Instagram. Khushi, who enjoys a following of over four lakh Instagram users, regularly shares her pictures to keep them hooked to her profile. Her handle is a mix of her recent as well as throwback pictures. In her latest post, she has shared a carousel of images in which she is seen wearing a flowery summer dress.

Khushi is looking stunning in the light purple high slit dress. She has completed her look with minimal makeup and a pretty bracelet. She has posed while sitting one furry white rug and has kept her arm on a light coloured couch. The diva has completed her post with a witty caption in which she has funnily called herself the princess of her bedroom.

Her fans as always have loved the post and have not shied away from showering their appreciation. Her cousin Akshay Marwah has also commented on the post. He wrote, “Come to delhi!!! A hidden jewel for butter chicken has been found." Many of her followers have opined that she is looking no less than a pretty fairy in the snaps.

One of her follower’s wrote, “You came straight down from a fairy tale," another one wrote, “It’s ur world we’re just living in it."

Recently, on Mother’s Day, Khushi had shared her childhood pictures with her sister Janhvi and mom Sridevi. In the first photo in the series, she is seen sitting on her mom’s lap while little Janhvi can be seen busy with her own thing. In the subsequent picture, both Khushi and her mom can be seen sharing a happy moment together. On the post which includes priceless memories, Khushi’s aunt and uncle Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Manish Malhotra, fashion designer and late Sridevi’s close friend, has also dropped in hearts to express his love. Her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and friends Aaliyah Kashyap and Navya Nanda too have not shied away from sharing their love.

On the work front, Khushi is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. In a recent interview, her father, producer Boney Kapoor had said that even though he will not launch her, a producer whom he respects will do so.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here