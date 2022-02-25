Khushi Kapoor Making Acting Debut With Suhana Khan In Archies Remake? Boney Kapoor Spills The Beans

For a few months now, rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is set to make her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. It is speculated that the trio is coming together for the Hindi adaptation of Archies under the helm of Zoya Akhtar. While the budding actors and the filmmaker have not addressed the rumours yet, Boney has confirmed that Khushi will be filming her debut project this April.

In the past, Boney had confirmed that much like Janhvi, Khushi too intends on pursuing her career in acting. Khushi already has a strong fan following on social media. Now, the producer has revealed that Khushi is shooting a film this summer. Speaking with India Today, he said, “She will start shooting for her film in April. Can’t tell you more, you will know more about it soon."

“As a father, I do that with Arjun and I will do that with Jahnvi, and Khushi also. Where Arjun and Jahnvi are concerned, they are already there and are doing very well for themselves and whenever they need me I am always there. At the same time, we are confident about talking about films, approaches, and all those things. Obviously, my inputs are there and it will remain as a father and as a producer. With my experience, I tell them what would be right but the decision is theirs. I talk to them about the commercial aspects, but the final decision is on them," he added.

In the past, Boney Kapoor had said that he wouldn’t be launching Khushi Kapoor. The actor, speaking with Bombay Times last year, said that he would want his daughter to be launched by someone else “because (he is) her father and one tends to get indulgent."

