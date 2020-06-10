Khushi Kapoor Picked Ahaan Panday Over Aryan Khan as Her Debut Film Co-star

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi share a great bond. The adorable sister pair often feature on each other’s timeline and treat the online family with much-awaited glimpses of their daily activities. Now, a throwback back interview of the sibling duo has cropped up in which Khushi has revealed her plans to take the plunge in Bollywood.

During an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show NoFilterNeha, Khushi was asked to pick the co-star for her debut movie. The choices were Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday and Meezaan. To which, Khushi said she would love to be cast opposite Ahaan, reports Pinkvilla.

Justifying her pick, the star kid said she has seen Ahaan acting and he seemed to be the safest option to her.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the direct-to-OTT release of her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The makers of the film have revealed the news on social media. The film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Film’s producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the news.

Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana, Mr. Lele, Dostana 2 and Takht in her kitty.

