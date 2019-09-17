Khushi Kapoor Poses With Dad Boney Kapoor in NYC, Fans Call Her Carbon Copy Of Sridevi
The younger daughter of late veteran actor Sridevi has often been said to have a stark resemblance to her mother.
File photo of Khushi Kapoor. (Credit: Yogen Shah)
Late veteran actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor has grown up to be a gorgeous lady, much like her mother. In the latest picture that has surfaced online, Khushi looks exactly like her mother and people in the comment section agree.
The father-daughter duo posed on the streets of NYC and looked adorable. Khushi rocked her denim look with cream coloured boots and goggles. The stark resemblance of her with her late mother is hard to ignore.
#boneykapoor and #khushikapoor snapped in New York. 📷 #rakheepunjabi @viralbhayani
During a chat show with Neha Dhupia, Khushi had revealed Sridevi’s reaction when she found out about her tattoo by accident. Known to love getting inked, one of the first tattoos she had got was the birth dates of her family members-Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and sister Jahnvi. “I didn't tell mom and dad where I got it. She found out because she was on Instagram and she saw a picture of me and a friend of mine and I was wearing a low-cut T-shirt. She was like, 'Khushi! Did you get a tattoo?' And I had not told her. I had just asked her, 'Can I get one?' She was like, 'No, you're not,'” she had said.
She added, "For a minute, she got really emotional but then she got really suspicious. Like, 'Are you sure it's not some boy's birth date or something?'"
Khushi recently took off to New York City as she will be taking a course at the New York Film Academy before taking the big plunge in Bollywood. But that doesn’t stop her from being the diva who has a huge fan base and number of fan clubs already.
On the other hand, her elder sister Jahnvi Kapoor who started her Bollywood journey with the movie Dhadhak, has some interesting upcoming projects in her kitty such as RoohiAfza, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Biopic and Takht among others.
