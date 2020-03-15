Khushi Kapoor Returns Home from New York as US Universities Close Amid Coronavirus Scare

As universities across the US have been closing down their campuses due to the coronavirus outbreak, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi has returned home in Mumbai. Khushi, Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter, goes to a film school in New York.

She was spotted landing at the Mumbai airport recently. As always, father Boney Kapoor had gone to the airport to pick up Khushi, and the two were captured by the paparazzi walking out of the airport and heading towards the car.

The two were seen engaged in a conversation as they walked out of the airport. As soon as they reached the car, Boney was heard asking one of his staff members to handover hand sanitizer. Khushi was seen with a bottle of sanitizer, quickly sanitizing her hands as she got into the car.

Khushi is currently studying at the New York Film Academy. She had to give a miss to her mother, late actress Sridevi's prayer meet held in her hometown Chennai, recently. Sister Janhvi Kapoor and their father Boney has attended the prayer meet.

Besides isolating stars into their homes, the coronavirus outbreak has led to many film releases and shoots schedules getting stalled. Many states have announced that movie theatres will remain shut for the next couple of weeks.