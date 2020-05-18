MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Khushi Kapoor Says People Made Fun of Her for Not Resembling Mom Sridevi or Sister Janhvi

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor spoke about why people made fun of her.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Share this:

Khushi Kapoor is the one of the younger starkids whose Bollywood debut fans are looking forward to. After her sister Janhvi Kapoor's debut, Sridevi's younger daughter has been generating a fair amount of curiosity among film buffs.

Khishi, who is currently in college, is not planning to take up films anytime soon. But she has developed quite a following on social media with her TikTok videos and fan pages on Instagram. People love to see her posts and videos on Instagram, sometimes with father Boney Kapoor and sometimes with sister Janhvi.

A video with a voiceover of Khushi has been shared by an Instagram user by the name of Quaratine Tapes. "Who is the real Khushi Kapoor? A normal 19-year old girl – funny, shy and a little awkward. She strives to grow from the challenges life throws at her and wishes to make people smile. She believes in “staying true to yourself and comfortable in your own skin.” Here’s a glimpse of Khushi’s world from her heart – as pure and raw as it gets," the post says.

The video comprised multiple montages of her moments from childhood to the recent ones, as Khushi spoke about her tryst with social media, the lovely and loathing comments, and why people made fun of her.

She said, "I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress."

Read: Starkids are Using TikTok as the New Audition Ground, But Will That Be Enough?

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading