Khushi Kapoor Says People Made Fun of Her for Not Resembling Mom Sridevi or Sister Janhvi

Khushi Kapoor is the one of the younger starkids whose Bollywood debut fans are looking forward to. After her sister Janhvi Kapoor's debut, Sridevi's younger daughter has been generating a fair amount of curiosity among film buffs.

Khishi, who is currently in college, is not planning to take up films anytime soon. But she has developed quite a following on social media with her TikTok videos and fan pages on Instagram. People love to see her posts and videos on Instagram, sometimes with father Boney Kapoor and sometimes with sister Janhvi.

A video with a voiceover of Khushi has been shared by an Instagram user by the name of Quaratine Tapes. "Who is the real Khushi Kapoor? A normal 19-year old girl – funny, shy and a little awkward. She strives to grow from the challenges life throws at her and wishes to make people smile. She believes in “staying true to yourself and comfortable in your own skin.” Here’s a glimpse of Khushi’s world from her heart – as pure and raw as it gets," the post says.

The video comprised multiple montages of her moments from childhood to the recent ones, as Khushi spoke about her tryst with social media, the lovely and loathing comments, and why people made fun of her.

She said, "I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress."

