Khushi Kapoor Sets the Internet Ablaze With Her Latest Bikini Pictures, See Post

Vibrant summer is here in full bloom and star kids are leaving no stone unturned to take the already soaring temperatures quite a few notches higher. Amidst all this, how can producer Boney Kapoor and Late actress Sri Devi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor be left behind? The stunner recently shared a post on Instagram, giving fashionistas quite a few cues on flaunting the summer bod. In the picture, Khushi can be seen wearing a lilac-coloured, high-waisted bikini along with a matching cape. She completed the look with loose curls and an elegant pair of sunglasses. Adding a dash of cuteness is a furry friend passing by as the star kid strikes a nonchalant pose. Her chic resort look was admired by many on social media, who showered their love through hearts and comments.

Khushi has been away for a little vacation and fans are dying to catch some glimpses of her through social media. Khushi’s girl gang couldn’t stop gushing over her beautiful picture. Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda called the picture adorable. While actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep dropped heart emoticons in the comments. Maheep’s daughter Shanaya too couldn’t keep herself from complimenting Khushi. The gorgeous junior Kapoor’s Instagram handle is filled with aesthetic posts which highlight her love for fashion and clicking pictures. Fans are nothing but excited to have the 20-year-old star make her promising and grand Bollywood debut soon. Khushi was studying in New York before the pandemic made its way into our lives. She came back to India after that and has been spending some quality time with her family.

Although there has been no news of the star kid making a debut anytime soon, moviegoers are eager to see the gorgeous Khushi weave her magic on the big screen. Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi Kapoor has already earned a name for herself with films like Dhadak, Roohi and Gunjan Saxena.

