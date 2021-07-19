Khushi Kapoor Shows How to Wear a Power Suit in Latest Instagram Post, See Photos

Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister, Khushi Kapoor knows a thing or two when it comes to fashion and glamour. On Saturday, Khushi showed her 532k Instagram followers how dressing up in a suit can also be fashionable and comfortable at the same time. Daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi was seen in pastel shade pants and jacket which she wore over a grey-brown coloured bralette. The star-kid struck a pose as she sat on a stool bare feet. Khushi described her look in the caption as, “Power suit.”

Khushi also shared three more looks in the same Instagram post. In the second picture, the 20-year-old was seen sitting on the floor with open hair and with her jacket hanging on her left shoulder. The following picture showed Khushi in a pair of white heels as she squatted in her power suit. The last picture, in her recent Instagram post, showed Khushi doing a little stretching as she sat on the stool showing her followers how a power suit should not restrict our movements.

Khushi’s Instagram followers and friends were quick to respond to her fashionable post. Granddaughter of Bollywood veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda commented with a string of red hearts on Khushi’s post. Khushi’s step-sister Anshula Kapoor described her latest Instagram post in one word as she commented, “Love.” Actor Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan commented, “Obsessed,” while the daughter of Jaaved Jafferi, Alaviaa Jaaferi left two heart-eyed emojis on Khushi’s power suit Instagram post.

Khushi has been serving some impressive voguish looks through her Instagram handle. In an earlier post, Khushi was seen wearing beige colours as she caught some sunlight. The star kid was seen in a golden-dewy makeup look that blended quite well with the background and her attire.

Which of Khushi’s Instagram looks are your favourite?

