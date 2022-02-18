Khushi Kapoor Steals the Spotlight in Yellow Co-ord Set

We can’t take our eyes off Khushi Kapoor. Wondering why? Of course, the social media sensation has once again baffled us with yet another Instagram post. The youngest daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi has won several hearts through her online presence. The star kid’s latest post shows her dressed up in a monochromatic yellow co-ord set. She has posted two photos where she stands against a wall and poses for the camera. That charming smile has sent our hearts racing. For the caption, Khushi did not need to write much. Khushi only had to drop a star icon to bedazzle us.

Khushi Kapoor’s post has grabbed the attention of her girl gang and more people from the tinsel town. Her elder sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Can I give you kissy and one cheek bite please?" Their father Boney Kapoor dropped red heart icons and fire emojis for the post. Anshula Kapoor also showed her love with the comment, “Obsessed with you" and some red heart icons. Shanaya Kapoor left a line of heart-eye emojis in the comments. Suhana Khan followed suit. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “Wow outfit."

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s post:

Today, Khushi Kapoor treated us to another adorable set of postcards. Apparently, the images were clicked during a girls night out. Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and two of their friends feature in the photos. The divas are all smiles as they pose for the lens. Khushi simply added dancing-figure emojis in her caption. Janhvi left a mysterious comment, naming British actor Tom Holland.

According to reports, Khushi Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut this year alongside Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of Archie comics.

