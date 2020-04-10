Khushi Kapoor Turns Hairstylist for Janhvi Kapoor, Helps Her to Dress to Go 'Nowhere'

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the sweetest sibling duos in B-Town. The girls are often spotted chilling together, be it shopping or holidaying or just lounging at home.

Today, on Siblings Day, the Dhadak actress took to her social media handle to share an adorable post with her younger sister.

On her Instagram story, Janhvi uploaded a clip where she is nibbling on what looks like Nutella bread. On the other hand, Khushi, whom we saw turned hairstylist for her elder sister was straightening Janhvi’s hair.

Janhvi explained to her followers via her caption that Khushi is getting her all dressed up to go nowhere.

Khushi and Janhvi are quarantine partners presently and are clearly enjoying their much-deserved sister time.

Last week, the Ghost Stories actress shared a post on the photo-sharing platform where she chronicled her isolation experience.

Sharing an image of a long self-penned note, she wrote, “Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then”.

Last month, the 23-year-old posted a video on the occasion of Women’s day. She featured in the song Kudi Nu Nachne De for Irrfan-starrer Angrezi Medium alongside contemporaries.

Janhvi is set to appear as the lead in the upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Apart from this, Janhvi will be starring in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. She has also signed Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi Afzana and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

