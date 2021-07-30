Khushi Kapoor Wears Pyjamas Under Princess Dress In Pink-Themed Photoshoot

Sridevi’s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, has garnered an immense following on social media even before her film debut. On Thursday, she posted a couple of clicks from her latest photoshoot where the theme seems to be the colour pink. Everything in the photos, from the background to the colour of her outfit and all the props, are in pink.

In the pics, Khushi is sitting on a red floor with a background curtain of the same shade and a bunch of pink items all around her. These include a pink pineapple, a crushed can of coke, playing cards and a pink keyboard, among others. In the first image, she is wearing a fluffy pink dress looking at a computer screen. In the next snap, she is wearing the same princess attire but with plaid pyjamas underneath. She can be seen posing casually for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Khushi asked her fans if they can tell by the picture that pink is her “favourite colour.” She also gave credit to everyone from her makeup artist to stylist and has mentioned the places from where she sourced her outfit.

Several celebrities and some friends of Khushi took to the photo-sharing app to comment on the post. One of her best friends, Aaliyah Kashyap, asked her if she is “single”, to which the younger Kapoor sister replied that she is single only for Aaliyah. Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also commented on the picture and wrote that it is completely evident that pink is the favourite colour of Khushi.

Director Karan Boolani jokingly asked if there was “free Wi-Fi" in the laptop she was using, to which Khushi replied that there was no internet “connection” in the device.

