Khushi Kapoor Welcomes Summer in New York with Sunkissed Selfie, Sister Janhvi Misses Her

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, is currently in New York and never misses a chance to share glimpses of her life with fans. Khushi seems to be enjoying the summer in New York her latest Instagram post. Sharing a few images and a video, she wrote “Hello Summer" in the caption. Khushi wore a yellow top and denims and looked gorgeous in the first pic.

In the second image, she shared a view of the New York skyline followed by a video which showed different lights and patterns which filled up a room. Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Though the post was loved by her fans and friends it was her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor who really missed her after seeing the post. Janhvi commented, “Can you come back and say hello to me also." Khushi’s close friend Aaliyah Kashyap also dropped a sweet comment, saying, “Miss u."

With a following of 418K on Instagram, Khushi keeps sharing images and videos to keep her fans updated with the latest happenings. Here are some of her posts that cannot be missed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

The 20-year-old is studying at the New York Film Academy. Janhvi too flew to the US last month to spend some time with her sister in Los Angeles and then in New York. The siblings also shared pictures of their time together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

As per reports, Khushi is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in 2022 following in the footsteps of her mother and sister. Janhvi has recently wrapped up the shoot for Good Luck Jerry. She will be soon starting the shoot for Dostana 2 starring alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here