Khushi Kapoor's Adorable Instagram Post has Other Starkids Saying 'What a Beauty'

Even before making her Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor is already a celebrity with a legion of loyal Instagram followers. The younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi is a fashion icon and style guru at the age of 20.

Her latest Instagram post has everyone gushing over the adorable cuteness in her photos. She posted a series of photographs featuring a dog, then her friend Muskan Chanana, and lastly a solo photograph of herself. The first two photographs are taken with a circular mirror in the background, whereas in the third the mirror is obscured so its edges make it look like Khushi is wearing a crown.

Calling them "Wholesome content for u", she shared the images on Friday with her 3,70,000 followers. She and her friend are both dressed in identical, sleek, black bodycon dresses with a spaghetti strap. The post has over 86,000 likes in just 24 hours. Many star kids who run in the same circles as Khushi commented on her photograph.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor called her a beauty "Beauty" whereas Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan requested Khushi to "Come say hi to me." Muskan, featured in the photographs, asked Anjini to "relax and wait for 3 hours" while Khushi herself replied "not till tomorrow." Expect the trio to post some pictures soon once they meet up, like they usually do.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah repeated the same line as Shanaya and called Khushi a "beauty". Aaliyah herself is quite a popular Instagram celebrity. She has over 205K followers and is quite distant from Bollywood generally as she lives in Los Angeles. The two often comment cutesy stuff on each other's Instagram posts. Recently, when Aaliyah posted a photograph in her loungewear-bikini, Khushi asked her to "shaadi me rn" (marry me, right now).

Khushi has been on Instagram for a long time but according to Hindustan Times, she made the account public in December 2020. While she is currently studying in New York according to some reports, many have speculated the public-account could be a way of preparing Khushi's entry in Bollywood.