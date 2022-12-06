Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Different Moods’ Are All About Sass And Style

Khushi Kapoor is yet to make her entry into Bollywood, but that does not stop her from grabbing all the attention of fans and the paparazzi. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister has been drawing us to her Instagram feed repeatedly by sharing snippets of her richly-infused fashion wardrobe or by her exotic vacation photos.

Khushi enjoys a massive fan base on social media, and her glamorous style statements always have us gushing. Recently, she turned heads yet again with her snaps capturing her “different mood”, which honestly, has all our hearts.

Dropping a string of pictures in three different outfits, Khushi captioned her Instagram post, “A different mood every day.” She even added a quirky ghost emoji in it.

The photos feature the doe-eyed beauty flaunting her fondness for pretty dresses and uber-cool leather jackets. In the first two frames, Khushi painted a serene picture, donning a floral-printed drawstring dress, having a risque hem slit. Looking like a dainty lady in a Paris cafe, Khushi exuded girl-next-door vibes in these candid clicks.

In the next two pictures, Khushi was a sight to behold as she slipped into a matte, mesh slip midi dress, dotted with intricate patterns. The aspiring actress aced her glam game with her beaming smile, chic bangs and soft dewy makeup, as she seemed to bask under the spring sun.

Khushi’s love for petite dresses is crystal clear in her Instagram. The budding fashionista has proven that she can also rock the boss-lady attire like a pro. In the last few snaps, Khushi oozes oomph as she gets decked up in a brown, faux leather jacket dress, securing her waist with a belt. With bold eye makeup, a pair of hoops and some killer expressions, Khushi gave some major fashion goals.

The clicks were quick to bring in Khushi’s admirers, who showered her with immense love and adoration in the comment section. “Wow wow wow,” exclaimed one user. “Like a spring day,” noted another. “Miss LA guuurllll,” chimed in a second. Khushi’s pictures have not only made our hearts skip a beat. Janhvi also couldn’t help herself from commenting on her sister’s post. “A queen,” lauded the Dhadak actress.

On the work front, Khushi is all geared up for the release of director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Apart from Khushi, the film also stars a host of other star kids including - Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina. The Archies is an adaptation of the popular Archies Comics and is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

