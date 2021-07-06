Khushi Kapoor’s Pics Remind Fans Of Sridevi

The latest photos shared by actor Jahnvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor took her followers on a trip down memory lane. On Monday, Khushi shared glimpses of a photoshoot on her Instagram account, which reminded people of her mother Sridevi.

The photos, which were captioned ‘A series’, features Khushi in a red crop top, with a matching headband. She is seen ‘speaking’ with someone over a fire-engine red landline, with subtexts of their conversation mentioned at the bottom of the snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

The pics have impressed her followers. Comments have poured in from all over. Her friends such as Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Alia Kashyap and her cousin Shanaya Kapoor showered a lot of love on the uploads. In the image, Khushi looks like a spitting image of her mother Sridevi.

Khushi often posts fun workout videos along with her sister Jhanvi Kapoor on her social media handle, one of which was captured by the duo’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. The sisters were seen making each other laugh, in what was clearly a very playful pilates session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor had made waves on the internet recently by sharing a few bikini pics which flaunted her well-toned body. Well, her summer look clearly had many of us making holiday plans.

Currently, Khushi is studying to become an actress at the New York Film Academy. Her aim is to follow the footsteps of her mother Sridevi and sister Jhanvi. Although there is no news about her debut as of now, there are rumours that she might join the film industry pretty soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here