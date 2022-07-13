Khushi Kapoor's Selfie Leaves Netizens Mesmerised but Sister Janhvi Kapoor's Question Steals the Show

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, dropped a mesmerizing selfie on Instagram on Tuesday. She is all geared up for her big Bollywood debut – The Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. On Instagram recently, the dazzling diva posted a selfie that will leave you mesmerized. Keeping her looks simple, yet chic, she wore soft nude make-up that highlighted her jawline.

She left her hair open with a middle-parting and accessorized herself with a minimalist necklace that only added to the simplicity of her look. Her caption was as minimalist as her look – a goofy ghost emoji.

Take a look:

The photo caught the attention of her elder sister Janhvi, who commented – “Where are your bangs?” To this, Khushi replied, “Pre bang pics”. For the uninitiated, Khushi Kapoor sports a funky hairstyle with bangs for The Archies project.

Janhvi and Khushi often set sibling goals when it comes to posing together for Instagram or giving shout-outs to each other's projects. Janhvi had shared the poster of The Archies on Instagram with this caption – “Can you keep calm? I cant? Can you breathe! Because I cant! If this isn’t the most exciting thing I don't know what is! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than Zoya Akhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister! Khushi Kapoor, I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies.”

The Archies is a highly-anticipated debut of star kids – Khushi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. It will release on Netflix next year.

