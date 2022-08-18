Khushi Kapoor's Vacation Photo Dump Leaves Sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor Impressed

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most enthralling celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress is gearing up for her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, and people cannot wait for its release. Khushi enjoys a massive fan following on social media. And we are not at all surprised. After all, she loves to treat her fans to some stunning pictures of herself. The actress has been having the time of her life in Cali and she decided to let her fans know about it by uploading a few pictures on her Instagram space.

The photo dump shared by Khushi left the netizens in awe. The first slide featured a magnetic mirror selfie of the actress. Followed by an adorable click of hers, a few glimpses of the beach, concert and other sites. Along with the post she penned, “Calliiiiiii (palm tree emoji).” As soon as the actress dropped the pictures, people lost their composure and swamped the comment section. Furthermore, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented, “What are you” with heart eye emojis and her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Excuse me” along with loudly crying face emojis.

For those unaware, Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Speaking of her upcoming film, the cast of The Archies was announced by Netflix India on May 14 of this year. In addition to Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Suhana Khan will also be seen in the lead roles. The flick is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies Comics series and is anticipated to release next year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here