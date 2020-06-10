Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana Steal Romantic Moments in New Track

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khuranaa are one of the most sought after duos in the entertainment industry right now. After their first music video Kalla Sohna Nai went viral and became a hit, they collaborate for Desi Music Factory's Khyaal Rakhya Kar, another romantic track that sees them sharing mushy moments together.

The song is a soulful melody, sung by Preetinder with music scored by Rajat Nagpal. The video follows the much-in-love couple, Asim and Himanshi's characters, as they steal romantic moments in a village set up. Himanshi looks splendid and beautiful as she sports traditional Punjabi salwar suit in various prints at different points in the music video. Asim compliments her in casual T-shirt or plain shirts with jeans look. Needless to say, their chemistry is winning the hearts of #AsiManshi fans already.

Check out Khyaal Rakhya Kar song below.

Check out some fan reactions to Khyaal Rakhya Kar song here.

Thanks @imrealasim & @realhimanshi for Giving us this beautiful track #KhayaalRakhyaKar. You know 1 thing you guys Look best together. @desimusicfactor @AnshulGarg80 Thank you for Bring them again with such a melodious track.Singer k lia ek clap pic.twitter.com/WWiZUp7uOJ — Asim Riaz Fan Mun (@maMunim250) June 10, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more