MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana Steal Romantic Moments in New Track

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana make for an adorable duo in their newly released track 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. Check out the music video.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
Share this:

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khuranaa are one of the most sought after duos in the entertainment industry right now. After their first music video Kalla Sohna Nai went viral and became a hit, they collaborate for Desi Music Factory's Khyaal Rakhya Kar, another romantic track that sees them sharing mushy moments together.

The song is a soulful melody, sung by Preetinder with music scored by Rajat Nagpal. The video follows the much-in-love couple, Asim and Himanshi's characters, as they steal romantic moments in a village set up. Himanshi looks splendid and beautiful as she sports traditional Punjabi salwar suit in various prints at different points in the music video. Asim compliments her in casual T-shirt or plain shirts with jeans look. Needless to say, their chemistry is winning the hearts of #AsiManshi fans already.

Check out Khyaal Rakhya Kar song below.

Check out some fan reactions to Khyaal Rakhya Kar song here.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading