Kiara Advani Adds Audi A8L to Her Collection of Luxury Sedans; Its Price Will Shock You

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra, is also super fond of luxury cars. And now the actor has added a black beauty to her collection, which boasts of a BMW X5, Mercedes Benz E Class, and a BMW 530 D. Add to that an Audi A8L luxury sedan.

Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience.#FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L pic.twitter.com/CuGimQDJok— Audi India (@AudiIN) December 15, 2021

The ex-showroom price of Kiara’s new machine is a whopping 1.56 crore. While her fans are excited about her latest buy, they are also equally shocked looking at the price of the car.

Audi India has shared the pictures of Kiara with her new car on their official Twitter handle. They have captioned the pictures saying “Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We are happy to welcome Kiara Advani to the Audi experience." They tagged Kiara as well.

On the work front, Kiara was most recently seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah, a film that received applause from both audience and critics. Fans loved the chemistry between the two actors, who are also rumoured to be dating these days.

As far as her upcoming projects are concerned, she will soon be seen with Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

She started shooting for the film in August and the actors had a great time on the sets. Kiara has also been sharing some pictures and videos from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

