Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal's Indoo Ki Jawani Wraps up Shoot
'Indoo Ki Jawani' will see Kiara playing the title role of a fiesty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with a dating app results in hilarious chaos.
credits - Indoo Ki Jawani instagram
Actor Kiara Advani has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani.
The actor took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share photos and videos from the wrap party.
Kiara can be seen cutting a cake along with co-stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua and the crew.
View this post on Instagram
And it's a wrap for georgeous Kiara Advani's #IndooKiJawani. . . . #KiaraAdvani
Described as a coming-of-age comedy, Indoo Ki Jawani will see Kiara playing the title role of a fiesty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with a dating app results in hilarious chaos.
Apart from this, Kiara will also be seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is slated to release on 27 December.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Unrecognisable as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, Watch Teaser
- Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Quits Show
- Shashi Tharoor Has One Word to Describe Maharashtra Politics: Snollygoster
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda