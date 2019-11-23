Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal's Indoo Ki Jawani Wraps up Shoot

Actor Kiara Advani has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani.

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share photos and videos from the wrap party.

Kiara can be seen cutting a cake along with co-stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua and the crew.

Described as a coming-of-age comedy, Indoo Ki Jawani will see Kiara playing the title role of a fiesty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with a dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Apart from this, Kiara will also be seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is slated to release on 27 December.

